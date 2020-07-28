Results from a preclinical study evaluating Moderna's (MRNA +1.8% ) COVID-19 vaccine candidate mRNA-1273 in nonhuman primates showed strong antibody and T cell responses. The data were just published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Animals received either 10 μg or 100 μg of mRNA-1273 or no vaccine. Antibody and T cell responses were assessed before upper- and lower-airway SARS-CoV-2 challenge.

The vaccine induced antibody levels above those in human convalescent plasma with live-virus reciprocal 50% inhibitory dilution (ID50) geometric mean titers of 501 in the 10 μg dose group and 3,481 in the 100 μg dose group.

Vaccination also induced type 1 helper T cell (Th1)-biased CD4 T cell responses and low/undetectable Th2 or CD8 T cell responses.

No SARS-CoV-2 viral replication was detected in the nose of any of the eight animals in the 100 μg dose group by day 2 after challenge. Limited inflammation or detectable viral genome or antigen was noted in the lungs of animals in either vaccine group.

A large-scale in-human study should be fully enrolled in 4-6 weeks.