Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP -10.4% ) plunges after reporting a larger than expected Q2 loss and cutting its quarterly distribution by 92% to $0.005/share from $0.0625 previously.

The partnership says it generated distributable cash flow of $12.5M and $30.8M for the three and six months ended June 30, resulting in a distribution coverage ratio of 5.1x and 6.26x, respectively.

Martin provides guidance ranges for FY 2020, seeing adjusted EBITDA of $95M-$107M, expansion capex of $10M-$13M and maintenance capex of $14M-$16M.

Martin recently entered into a restructuring support agreement with noteholders aiming for an out-of-court exchange offer; if unsuccessful, the company says it could file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and pursue an in-court restructuring.