Cautious market capitulates late as stimulus battle looks tougher

Stocks ended lower on a day where it must've seemed prudent to take some money off the table or move some into more defensive areas.

The S&P closed down 0.6% , the Dow fell 0.8% and the Nasdaq ended down 1.3% .

The broader market saw selling into the close, with some concerns about the progress of the a new stimulus plan arising. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate would not pass any bill without liability protection, which Democrats oppose.

With a Fed announcement tomorrow and CEOs from Amazon, Apple, Alphabet and Facebook at a virtual House antitrust hearing, the high-flying techs saw some profit-taking. Those same four megacaps will report results on Thursday, too. All five ended in the red today.

After struggling early, spot gold (XAUUSD:CUR) moved higher into record territory, up 0.9% . Silver took a breather, though, off 0.6% .