Cautious market capitulates late as stimulus battle looks tougher

Stocks ended lower on a day where it must've seemed prudent to take some money off the table or move some into more defensive areas.
The S&P closed down 0.6%, the Dow fell 0.8% and the Nasdaq ended down 1.3%.
The broader market saw selling into the close, with some concerns about the progress of the a new stimulus plan arising. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate would not pass any bill without liability protection, which Democrats oppose.
With a Fed announcement tomorrow and CEOs from Amazon, Apple, Alphabet and Facebook at a virtual House antitrust hearing, the high-flying techs saw some profit-taking. Those same four megacaps will report results on Thursday, too. All five ended in the red today.
After struggling early, spot gold (XAUUSD:CUR) moved higher into record territory, up 0.9%. Silver took a breather, though, off 0.6%.
Basic Materials, Energy and Tech were the weakest sectors. Real Estate was the leader, up 2%, followed by Utilities. The REITs staged a strong rally, with Ventas and Regency Centers among the best performers in the S&P. F5 Networks was among the weakest as analysts questioned valuation.
