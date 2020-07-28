Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Q2 results:

Revenues: $6,206M (+5.7%); product sales: $5,908M (+6.0%).

Top sellers: Enbrel: $1,246M (-8.6%), Prolia: $659M (-5.6%), Neulasta: $593M (-28.0%), Otezla: $561M, Xgeva: $435M (-12.8%), Repatha: $200M (+31.6%), Kanjinti: $123M (+310.0%), Evenity: $101M (+260.7%).

Net income: $1,803M (-17.3%); non-GAAP net income: $2,518M (+3.9%); EPS: $3.05 (-14.6%); non-GAAP EPS: $4.25 (+7.1%).

Cash flow ops: $2.7B (+107.7%).

2020 guidance: Revenues: $25.0B - 25.6B (unch); EPS: $10.73 - 11.43 from $10.65 - 11.45; non-GAAP EPS: $15.10 - 15.75 from 14.85 - 15.60.

Shares buybacks will be at the lower end of guidance of $3B - 5B.

Shares down 2% after hours.

