Starbucks +2% after large order sizes cut into sharp traffic decline

opStarbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) reports global comparable store sales fell 40% during the quarter vs. -42.8% consensus estimate. Average ticket was up 23% and transaction growth was -51% during the quarter.

Comparable sales in the Americas declined 41% to top the consensus expectation for a drop of 43%. International comparable sales were down 37% vs. -42.5% consensus.

Active membership in Starbucks Rewards in the U.S. fell 5% to 16.3M during the quarter due to reduced customer frequency primarily attributable to temporary store closures and other impacts related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The company's consolidated operating margin fell to -12.6% of sales vs. 18.3% a year ago.

Looking ahead, Starbucks expects FY20 global comparable sales growth of -12% to -17% and EPS of $0.83 to $0.98 vs. $0.81 consensus.

Starbucks has a conference call scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET.

SBUX +2.10 % AH to $76.20. Shares trail the S&P 500 Index and broad retail for the year.

