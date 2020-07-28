Seagate's (NASDAQ:STX) reports fiscal Q4 misses with the June quarter seeing "robust" demand in cloud and data center, but the pandemic impacted video and image applications, mission critical, and consumer markets plus STX's profitability.

Revenue from mass capacity storage markets grew 35% Y/Y, representing 63% of overall HDD revenue.

Cash flow from operations totaled $388M with FCF of $274M.

The company ended the fiscal year with $1.7B in cash and equivalents.

For Q1, STX expects revenue of $2.1-2.5B (consensus: $2.59B) and EPS of $0.70-$1.00 (consensus:$1.27).

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.