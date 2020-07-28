Another sporting good store chain has posted a shock outlook.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) pops after saying the momentum that it saw in the back half of Q2 has accelerated in Q3, with same store sales increasing 31.9% for our fiscal July period.

Management points to strong sales across a broad array of categories and throughout geographic markets. When combined with the continuation of certain cost reductions that were implemented in response to the pandemic, the retailer expects significant operating leverage ahead.

BGFV +24.85% AH to $5.54.

