IMAX posted a 92% drop in revenues in what was essentially a shutdown Q2, with widespread theater closure orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shares are up 3.5% in after-hours trading.

Revenues of $8.9M still disappointed lowered expectations slightly, while net loss of $26M wasn't as bad as expected.

The company drew relief on its expenses and cost of sales from $3.2M in payroll subsidies and tax credits from the Canadian and U.S. governments.

IMAX is looking ahead, noting 409 of its theaters reopened in China last weekend, and it now has 624 theaters (about 40% of its global network) generating revenue and "ready to benefit from an IMAX-friendly slate."

"We believe that our solid financial position gives IMAX the strength to be ready as the rest of our network comes back on line," CEO Richard Gelfond says. "At the end of the second quarter, the Company had $319M in consolidated cash and recently amended its credit agreement for increased financial flexibility through September 2021."

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

