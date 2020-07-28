Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) +2% after-hours on news it signed a subcontract with Bechtel for engineering, procurement & construction work on the Train 6 and Third Berth expansions at Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass Liquefaction Project in Louisiana; financial terms are not disclosed.

The proposed expansion of the liquefied natural gas terminal consists of the addition of a third marine berth to load LNG vessels for export, to be sized to accommodate vessels with a capacity of 125K-180K cm.

Great Lakes expects dredging of the third marine berth will begin in Q3.

The company earlier this month disclosed receiving several dredging awards worth more than $50M for coastal protection and maintenance.