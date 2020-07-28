EBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) reports gross merchandising volume rose 26% Y/Y in Q2 to $27.1B vs. $26.0B consensus.

Global active buyers were up 5% Y/Y across all eBay platforms to total 182M vs. 181.5M consensus.

The company generated $964M of operating cash flow and $886M of free cash flow from continuing operations in Q2.

Non-GAAP operating margin increased to 34.3% from 29.2% a year ago.

Looking ahead, eBay sees FQ3 revenue of $2.64B to $2.71B vs. $2.56B consensus and full-year revenue of $10.56B to $10.75B vs. $10.42B consensus. All that cash generated means a dividend is no problem as eBay plans for a $0.16 per share payout.

CEO update: "Our team's focus on supporting small businesses and communities during a period of heightened need allowed us to re-engage our existing buyers and sellers while introducing approximately 8 million new customers to our platform during the quarter."

EBAY +1.15% AH to $57.00. Shares are up 44.27% over the last 90 days.

