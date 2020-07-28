The implied price for OnDeck (NYSE:ONDK) is $1.38 per share, or a 62% premium to today's close of $0.85.

"Enova (NYSE:ENVA) will add the OnDeck brand, products and services to its existing industry-leading portfolio to create a combined company with significant scale and diverse product offerings in consumer and small business market segments that banks and credit unions have difficulty serving," says the press release.

Between them Enova and OnDeck last year had $4.7B in originations and served about 7M customers.

Enova sees about $50M in annual cost synergies, and roughly $15M in run-rate net revenue synergies - both to be fully phased in by year-end 2022. The deal is expected to be accretive to EPS by more than 40% at this time.

Terms: OnDeck owners will receive $0.12 per share in cash and 0.092 shares of Enova common stock for each share of ONDK they hold. OnDeck Chairman and CEO Noah Breslow will move to Enova's board as vice chairman and join the management team. The deal is seen closing before year-end.

The purchase will be discussed on Enova's earnings call this afternoon at 5 ET.