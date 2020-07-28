Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) is up 3.1% after hours following its Q2 report, where it edged expectations on top and bottom lines

Revenue fell 1% from the prior year but were up 9% sequentially, to $1.09B. Operating margin was slightly lower, to 14.3% from 15.9%.

Meanwhile, net income fell 17% Y/Y (but rose 51% sequentially) to $116.3M.

It was the second straight quarter of positive order growth, CEO Rami Rahim noted. “We are entering Q3 with healthy backlog and are optimistic regarding our ability to navigate COVID-19 related supply chain challenges and deliver improved profitability during the upcoming quarter," says CFO Ken Miller.

Liquidity was $2.57B at quarter-end vs. a year-ago $2.875B, and last quarter's $2.53B. Cash flows from operations were $97.6M vs. a year-ago $88.8M. Days sales outstanding in accounts receivable rose to 63 from a year-ago 54 days.

For Q3, it's guiding in line with expectations: to revenue of $1.075B-$1.175B, gross margin of 58.5%-60.5%, and EPS of $0.38-$0.48.

Press release