Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is on watch after reporting organic sales were up 0.7% in Q2 vs. +1.2% consensus. Organic sales were up 11% in North America, but weakness in Latin America (-11%), AMEA (-3.1%) and Europe (-1.2%) were too much to overcome.

Pricing added two percentage points of growth during the quarter, while volume/mix was down 1.3 percentage points.

Gross profit margin was down 90 bps Y/Y to 39.7% due to incremental COVID-19 related costs, higher raw material costs in part due to unfavorable currency movements and unfavorable volume/mix, partially offset by higher net pricing and productivity, as well as cost containment measures.

Operating margin was down 160 bps during the quarter to 15.9% of sales.

Looking ahead, Mondelez says its strategy and long-term algorithm remain unchanged. No guidance was issued.

MDLZ -0.75% AH to $55.30.

Previously: Mondelēz EPS beats by $0.07, revenue in-line (July 28)