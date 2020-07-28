Kadant (NYSE:KAI) completed the acquisition of Cogent Industrial Technologies, industrial automation and controls solution provider, thereby expanding the former's capabilities to deliver a more data connected and integrated solution to its customers seeking increased visibility into their operations.

"This strategic acquisition provides a new platform to create additional value with our product offerings while playing a bigger role in our customers’ digital ecosystem. I am excited about the new opportunities Cogent will provide around Industry 4.0 and the role Kadant products and technologies can play in our customers’ digital transformation," president & CEO Jeffrey L. Powell commented.