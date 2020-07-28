Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) is down 4.05% in AH trading after missing estimates with both lines of its Q2 report.

The company's update on current trends may also be rattling investors.

"During the second quarter, dine-in restrictions continued to ease with most restaurants operating with streamlined menus and reduced operating hours. Due to the recent significant increase in COVID-19 cases, various states reinstated dining room closures, and the Company experienced a slight decline in domestic system-wide same-store sales in fiscal July."

Previously: Denny's EPS misses by $0.22, misses on revenue (July 28)