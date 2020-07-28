AMD up sharply with server processor sales driving earnings beat and strong guidance

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) shares gain 8.3% after hours following Q2 beats driven by Enterprise, Embedded, and Semi-Custom strength. Rival Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is down 0.7% .

Computing and Graphics sales totaled $1.37B (matching consensus), up 45% Y/Y and down 5% Q/Q due to strong Ryzen processor sales and weak GPU sales, respectively.

Enterprise, Embedded, and Semi-Custom fell 4% Y/Y but was up 62% Q/Q to $565M (consensus: $479M). Semi-custom sales were lower on the year but higher sequentially. Epyc sales were strong in both periods.

Record notebook and server processor sales caused Ryzen and Epyc revenue to double on the year.

Gross margin was 44%, in-line with guidance and slightly below the 44.4% consensus.

For Q3, AMD expects revenue of about $2.45-2.65B (up 42% Y/Y and 32% Q/Q at the midpoint), well above consensus estimates of $2.3B. Gross margin is seen at 44%. The company expects strong Ryzen and Epyc processor sales and Semi-Custom revenue to benefit from the next-gen game consoles.

For the year, AMD expects sales growth of 32% Y/Y (up from the prior 20-30% estimate) with a 45% gross margin, driven by PC, gaming, and data center products.

Check out both quarterly and annual earnings and revenue estimates on AMD's Seeking Alpha quote page.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Previously: Advanced Micro Devices EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (July 28)