Ending what looked like a contentious war, AMC Theatres (NYSE:AMC) and Universal (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have come to a shocking deal shortening the number of days films have to run in theaters before moving to digital distribution - to just 17 days from a previous 75.

AMC is up 19.5% postmarket; CMCSA up 0.4% .

The "release window" has long been a thorny issue between theaters and film studios, with exhibitors looking to maintain their exclusive spot at the front of the movie line (and studios interested in maximizing all their revenue streams).

And Universal's delivery of Trolls World Tour to premium video-on-demand with theaters closed by the pandemic (and associated executive comments) led AMC chief Adam Aron to say his chain (the biggest in America) wouldn't show Universal movies anymore.

The new multi-year deal will allow Universal's films to hit premium VOD within three weeks of their theatrical debuts, a move expected to ripple throughout the film industry.

Financial terms weren't disclosed, but Aron says the company will "share in these new revenue streams." And Universal has to put the films on premium VOD (usually a rental fee of at least $20), rather than selling or renting the films for $3-$6.

Press release