Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) +2.5% after-hours following better than expected Q2 earnings, although the net loss of $152M was less than the $395M loss in the prior quarter.

Nabors says a 50% decline in Lower 48 rig count for the industry drove a 36% reduction in its drilling rigs, as well as a sharp decline in Nabors Drilling Solutions.

International activity was hurt by COVID-related disruptions, which Nabors says resulted in significantly lower dayrates for its temporarily idled rigs, and several contracts were not renewed or were terminated before their expiration.

Nabors says the Rig Technologies segment recorded its highest quarterly adjusted EBITDA level in five years, due to stronger sales in international markets and a $30M reduction in total overhead.

"Looking ahead, we expect further deterioration in the domestic and international markets," the company says, adding it will continue to focus on cutting costs and reducing debt in the current environment.