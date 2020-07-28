Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) rallies after reporting Y/Y drops in revenue, adjusted EBITDAR and adjusted earnings for Q2, but not as much as anticipated.

Boyd's revenue from Las Vegas local properties was $48.7M vs. $38.4M consensus and revenue for the Midwest/South properties was $156.5M vs. $120M consensus.

CEO update: "During the reopening period, our Midwest & South properties posted double-digit EBITDAR gains, while our Las Vegas Locals properties also improved EBITDAR performance versus prior year. While overall visitation and revenues are down, spend per visit is robust, and we have successfully streamlined operating and marketing expenses to drive margin gains of more than 1,000 basis points in both the Midwest & South and Las Vegas Locals segments. These positive operating trends are continuing into July, giving us confidence that we can sustain increased efficiencies in our operating model."

BYD +5.16% AH to $23.25. MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) and Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) are both up about 1% after the strong read.

