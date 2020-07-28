Avis Budget (NASDAQ:CAR): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$5.60 beats by $0.08 ; GAAP EPS of -$6.91 misses by $3.84 .

Revenue of $760M (-67.5% Y/Y) beats by $27.95M .

“Since the beginning of April, we have seen consistent sequential week-over-week increases in rental volume, with both the Americas and International having their best volume to date last week due to increased leisure activity,” said Joe Ferraro, Avis Budget Group Chief Executive Officer. “Coupled with the significant reduction of vehicles as we right size our fleet to current demand, we anticipate both positive cash flow and Adjusted EBITDA for the remainder of 2020.”

Shares +1.45% .

Press Release