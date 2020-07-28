Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) gains 4.86% after the company's Q2 earnings report and guidance calms the nerves of investors.

Revenues in Q2 showed sequential improvement, down 78% in April and finished June down 59% from a year ago. Avis management notes revenue improvement has been more robust at off-airport locations and is close to pre-pandemic levels. Notably, adjusted EBITDA was positive for the Americas segment in June.

Avis anticipates both positive cash flow and adjusted EBITDA for the remainder of 2020.

