Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) says it has resumed production activities at its Caylloma Mine in Peru, after shutting the mine for two weeks following the sudden death of a contractor employee on July 5.

Mining and ore processing operations officially resumed on July 27 at nameplate capacity of 1,430 metric tons/day.

The company says it sanitized and disinfected the mine site during the shutdown.

Fortuna recently reported Q2 production of 1.3M oz. of silver and 7.1K oz. of gold from its two operating mines in Latin America, the Caylloma mine and the San Jose mine in Mexico.