Billy Beane getting in on SPAC action

via WSJ

Private-equity player RedBird Capital Partners is teaming with Mr. Moneyball himself to launch the first-ever SPAC dedicated to sports.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. is looking to raise $500M, with possible targets being pro sports franchises or leagues. A successful raise would allow the blank-check company to purse targets worth $2B, or perhaps more.

Beane is to serve as co-chairman of Redball alongside RedBird founder and managing partner and former Goldmanite Gerry Cardinale. RedBird partner Alec Scheiner - previously an executive with the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys - will be Redball's CEO.

