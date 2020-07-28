The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 6.83M barrels of oil for the week ending July 24.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 1.08M barrels, distillate inventories show a build of 187K barrels and Cushing inventories show a build of 1.14M barrels.

Data to be released tomorrow from the Energy Information Administration is expected to show crude inventories fell by 1.2M barrels last week, according to analysts polled by S&P Global Platts.

September WTI (CL1:COM) recently traded electronically at $40.97/bbl after settling today at $41.04/bbl.