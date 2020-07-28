A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) is up 2.4% after hours, following a narrow beat on top and bottom lines with its Q2 earnings.
Revenues rose nearly 7% to $52.5M, and non-GAAP gross margin landed at 78.8%.
The company swung to a GAAP profit of $3.8M from a year-ago loss of $5.8M; non-GAAP net income came to $7.1M, and EBITDA improved more than $8.4M to $9.8M.
Revenue breakout: Products, $29.2M (up 9.1%); Services, $23.3M (up 3.9%).
Liquidity was $143.4M, vs. $129.9M as of Dec. 31.
"Demand remains strong, though sales cycles, particularly in Asia, have been elongated," CEO Dhrupad Trivedi says. "Increasingly, our global footprint and customer mix serve as important and durable competitive advantages."