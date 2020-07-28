A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) is up 2.4% after hours, following a narrow beat on top and bottom lines with its Q2 earnings.

Revenues rose nearly 7% to $52.5M, and non-GAAP gross margin landed at 78.8%.

The company swung to a GAAP profit of $3.8M from a year-ago loss of $5.8M; non-GAAP net income came to $7.1M, and EBITDA improved more than $8.4M to $9.8M.

Revenue breakout: Products, $29.2M (up 9.1%); Services, $23.3M (up 3.9%).

Liquidity was $143.4M, vs. $129.9M as of Dec. 31.

"Demand remains strong, though sales cycles, particularly in Asia, have been elongated," CEO Dhrupad Trivedi says. "Increasingly, our global footprint and customer mix serve as important and durable competitive advantages."

Press release