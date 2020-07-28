L Brands (NYSE:LB) intends to lay off about 850 corporate employees in another round of restructuring at the company.

The job eliminations and other cost-cutting measures are expected to save LB about $400M a year.

L Brands will book $75M in severance costs to account for the moves.

Ahead of the Q2 earnings report, L Brands says sales for the quarter are expected to be down ~20% compared, including an increase of ~10% at Bath & Body Works and a ~40% decline at Victoria’s Secret.

Shares of LB are up 7.22% in AH trading.

Earlier this week, L Brands was singled out at a Barron's retail event as a cheap, high-risk pick.