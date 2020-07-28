Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A, LGF.B) and BuzzFeed have teamed up in a youth-focused movie production deal.

The two will develop, produce, and distribute a slate of socially relevant, high-concept films for millennial and Gen Z audiences, Deadline Hollywood reports.

The films will have "unique," primarily digital distribution strategies, according to the report. (Timely news alongside a norm-shattering deal to cut the theatrical release window to three weekends.)

The first co-production in the deal is set to come in 2021.

Recent research shows 73% of BuzzFeed's audience made TV and film choices based on the site's content recommendations, according to the report.