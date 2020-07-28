Global Medical REIT expands credit facility to $600M

  • Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) expands its credit facility by $100M under its accordion feature and has achieved a property portfolio size of more than $1B.
  • With the closing of the accordion, the total borrowing capacity under GMRE's credit facility was increased to $600M; the remaining terms of the credit facility remain unchanged.
  • GMRE also enters into a $50M interest rate swap with a maturity of Aug. 8, 2023, which effectively fixed the LIBOR component on the corresponding term loan balance at 0.158%.
  • GMRE's credit facility consists of a $250M capacity revolver, a $350M term loan, with a $50M accordion remaining.
  • On July 17, the company purchased a medical office building in Fairfax, VA, for $17.6M.
