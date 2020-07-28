Global Medical REIT expands credit facility to $600M
- Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) expands its credit facility by $100M under its accordion feature and has achieved a property portfolio size of more than $1B.
- With the closing of the accordion, the total borrowing capacity under GMRE's credit facility was increased to $600M; the remaining terms of the credit facility remain unchanged.
- GMRE also enters into a $50M interest rate swap with a maturity of Aug. 8, 2023, which effectively fixed the LIBOR component on the corresponding term loan balance at 0.158%.
- GMRE's credit facility consists of a $250M capacity revolver, a $350M term loan, with a $50M accordion remaining.
- On July 17, the company purchased a medical office building in Fairfax, VA, for $17.6M.
