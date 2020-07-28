FireEye +12.6% on raised FY revenue view

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) pops 12.6% after hours following Q2 beats and a lifted FY revenue view.

The company hit an all-time ARR record of $598M, up 8% Y/Y.

Cloud subscription and managed services ARR rose 27% to $302M, passing product and related subscription and support ARR for the first time.

For Q3, the company sees revenue of $225-229M (consensus: $220.3M), EPS of $0.06 to $0.08 (consensus: $0.02), 70-71% gross margin, and 7.5-8.5% operating margin.

For the year, FEYE now sees revenue of $905-925M (was: $880-900M; consensus: $889.8M), EPS of $0.22-0.26 (consensus: $0.05), gross margin of 70.5-71.5% (consensus: 69.6%), and operating margin of 6.5-7.5%.

Cybersecurity stocks that could move on FEYE's signal of H2 strength: Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT), Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD), Palo Alto (NYSE:PANW), and Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS).