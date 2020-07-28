H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) prepared 21.2M U.S. tax returns during May 1, 2019 through July 17, 2020, an increase of 3.3% when compared with May 1, 2018 through July 17, 2019.

HRB gains 3.5% in after-hours trading.

The increase in tax returns was led by DIY online filings (excluding Free File returns) of 6.7M, up 11%.

Total assisted filings of 11.5M represented a 2.8% decline, as the COVID-19 pandemic and various state and local orders limited the company's ability to operate its retail network.

The company will provide more perspective during its fiscal Q1 2021 earnings call on Sept. 1.

Previously: H&R Block sees sufficient liquidity to last until tax season 2021 (June 16)