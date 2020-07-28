BANF, IAA higher amid S&P index moves

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) is up 1.8% postmarket after news that it's moving into the S&P SmallCap 600.

The company is replacing Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN), which is moving up to the MidCap 400, where it will replace Legg Mason (NYSE:LM), set to be acquired by Franklin Resources. Sunrun is down 3.1% after hours.

Meanwhile, IAA is up 4.3% postmarket as it's headed to the MidCap 400 to replace Deluxe (NYSE:DLX), which is moving down to the SmallCap 600. Deluxe is replacing El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE), soon to be acquired as well.

And Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) is up 1.8% on its own move into the MidCap 400, where it will replace Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS). Carpenter is headed to the SmallCap 600 to replace Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR), which no longer representative of the market space.

All moves are effective prior to the open on Aug. 3.