ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) -4.2% after-hours following sharp misses for both Q2 earnings and revenues and guiding full-year net income and adjusted EBITDA at the low end of respective April guidance ranges of $500M-$900M and $2.6B-$3B.

The company cites continued market and industry uncertainty, including recent developments related to crude oil pipeline takeaway in the Williston Basin.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA slid 16% Y/Y to $534M; distributable cash flow fell 40% to $300M, and the dividend coverage ratio fell to 0.78x from 1.51x a year ago.

ONEOK expects H2 total capex of $300M-$400M.

"As we return to volumes achieved during early March 2020, we expect our earnings run rate to be in line with our previous expectations," CEO Terry Spencer says, adding that the company is seeing improving trends in all operating areas.

ONEOK shares have fallen by nearly half since its 29.9M-share public offering in early June.