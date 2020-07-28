Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) gains 3.2% in after-hours trading after Q2 adjusted operating EPS of $1.23 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.21.

Compares with $1.36 in the year-ago quarter.

Unum U.S. adjusted operating income of $231.9M fell 8.8% Y/Y; premium income rose 1.2% to $1.52B and net investment income fell 3.9% to $176.9M.

Unum International segment adjusted operating income of $15.1M slid 51% Y/Y; premium income fell 0.9% to $157.1M and net investment income declined 41% to $26.3M.

Colonial Life adjusted operating income increased 7.7% to $90.9M; premium income rose 42.% to $438.6M, driven primarily by growth in the in-force block resulting from prior period sales growth and stable persistency; net investment income of $36.8M compared with $37.2M in the year-ago quarter.

Closed Block segment adjusted operating income increased 8.9% Y/Y to $36.7M; premium income declined 3.4%, and net investment income fell 8.0% to $326.3M.

Unum suspends financial guidance for the rest of the year due to uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Book value per common share of $51.90 at June 30, 2020 increased from $45.11 at June 30, 2019.

Conference call on July 29 at 8:00 AM ET.

Previously: Unum EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (July 28)