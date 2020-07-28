Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) says it will proceed with construction of the La Yaqui Grande gold project in Mexico starting in H2, following results from a positive internal economic study.

The company forecasts average annual gold production of 123K oz./year starting in Q3 2022 with a mine life of five years, extending production from the Mulatos District to 2027.

Alamos sees mine-site all-in sustaining costs of $578/oz., which will significantly lower Mulatos District's all-in sustaining costs from the midpoint of previous 2020 guidance of $960/oz.

The company expects to spend $137M in initial capital on the project over two years starting in H2.

Alamos also said recently it will proceed with an expansion of operations at the Island Gold mine in Ontario to 2K metric tons/day.