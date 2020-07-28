Brazilian development bank BNDES agreed to sell part of its stake in AES Tiete Energia to the power company's controlling shareholder AES Corp. (NYSE:AES) for 17.15 reais/share ($3.33) in cash.

The sale will reduce BNDES' stake in AES Tiete (OTCPK:AESAY) to 9.9% from 28.41%, while AES Corp. will hold 42.86% after the deal.

Also, BNDES and all AES Tiete shareholders received a merger proposal from power company Eneva (OTCPK:ENEVY) involving cash and shares.

When the dust settled, AES Tiete units tumbled as the company's shareholders were left with no proposed deal.