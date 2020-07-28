A drop in clean tanker demand after an early Q2 peak likely has bottomed out, with signs emerging of a strong upcoming winter market, Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) CEO Anthony Gurnee told today's earnings conference call.

Ardmore says its time charter equivalent rate rose 10% Q/Q to $21,256/day in Q2 from $19,307/day during Q1, due in part to late April's massive freight spike.

"The charter market is playing out as expected in reaction to underlying macroeconomic and oil market conditions, with the earlier spikes in rates followed by lows in recent weeks, and now with signals emerging that we are coming off a bottom," Gurnee said.

Ardmore announced the addition of two ships to its existing fleet of 25 product and chemical tankers, to be delivered later in Q3, which the CEO said will lower the fleet's net income breakeven rate to $11,700/day, and the timing of the acquisition takes advantage of the current market weakness.

The company reported mixed Q2 results, with weaker than expected GAAP Q2 earnings while revenues rose 23% Y/Y to $67.9M.