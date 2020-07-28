Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) -3.5% after-hours despite reporting a smaller than forecast Q2 adjusted loss, as oil and natural gas revenues plunged 44% Y/Y to $119M.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA was $107.6M, down from $140.6M in Q1 and $144.1M in the year-ago quarter, attributable to lower realized oil and natural gas prices.

The company says Q2 results were better than it expected despite a "challenging and chaotic" quarter.

Matador says Q2 lease operating expenses of $3.92/boe fell 18% Q/Q and 17% Y/Y, marking an all-time quarterly low for the company.

Q2 capital spending for drilling, completing and equipping wells totaled $123M, below the company's estimate; for the full year, Matador maintains capex guidance of $440M-$500M.

Q2 production rose 3% Q/Q and 20% Y/Y to 73.3K boe/day, even as the company had 10%-15% of potential production shut-in or curtailed during May and June.

For the full year, Matador raises its total production guidance to 26.3M-27.1M boe from 25.4M-26.5M boe.

Matador recently won two analyst upgrades, to Buy from Hold at Stifel and to Outperform from Market Perform at Raymond James.