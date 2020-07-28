Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) is preparing to inform unions that 20%-30% of workers including pilots and flight attendants are at risk of getting furloughed in October, Reuters reports, citing a memo from the CEO that was sent to employees.

"It's now clear that the demand increase we saw in June was an outlier, and the downward trend will continue," CEO Ted Christie reportedly said in the memo.

Spirit's expected daily cash burn of more than $100M each month over the next several months is "not sustainable," he said.

The airline recently reported a huge Q2 loss and an 86% Y/Y decline in revenues.