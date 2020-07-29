Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) reports Q2 results that beat top and bottom line estimates.

Adjusted gross margin was 61.3%, up from the 59.0% in last year's quarter.

LSCC generated ~$37M of cash flow from operations and made accelerated debt repayments during the quarter, reducing leverage ratio to below 1.5.

The company ended the quarter with $165.18M in cash on hand compare to $177M in Q1.

The company sees Q3 revenue in the range of $96.0M to $106.0M vs. a consensus of $99.7M; adj. gross margin of 60.5% (+/- 1%).

