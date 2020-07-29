Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) down 2% after Q2 results miss top and bottom line estimates.

Q2 highlights: Revenue increased 74% y/y to $9.3M.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $0.81M, an improvement compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.4M year-ago.

Gross margin for the quarter was 68.5% compared to 70.9% for the Q219.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $9.9M at the end of quarter, compared to $8.4M in prior quarter.

QUMU reaffirms its 2020 revenue outlook of $29.0M (consensus: $28.65M), representing 14% y/y growth and an increase from previous revenue outlook of $28M.

