Asia-Pacific stocks mixed amid bleak earnings

China +1.05% . Shares gained with a sector-wide rebound as investors bought up shares after recent slumps.

Japan -1.00% . Shares of Nissan Motor dropped 10.00% after reporting sharp revenue drop and loss for fiscal Q1.

Hong Kong +0.12% .

Australia -0.05% . Consumer Price Index fell 1.9% in the June quarter.

India -0.22% .

South Korea +0.15% . Shares in the region rose, lifted by market heavyweight Samsung Electronics and on strong foreign investor buying.

Gold prices dipped from record levels in the afternoon of Asian trading hours, with spot gold last trading at $1,937.28 after rising to $1,980.57 earlier.