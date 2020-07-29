Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) reports fiscal Q1 results that beat top and bottom line estimates.

Q1 highlights: Total net revenue was down 22.4% y/y to $29.8M.

Recurring revenues were 68.8% ($20.5M) of total net revenue, compared to 52.3% ($20.1M) for the last year.

Gross margin was 62.2% compared to 52.1% in the comparable prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA, $3.4M (guidance was breakeven) vs. $3.2M year-ago.

Q1 ending cash balance was $74.6M.

The company is not releasing full fiscal year 2021 guidance, sees Q2 fiscal 2021 revenue to increase 15% over Q1 fiscal 2021 results with a corresponding 25% Adjusted EBITDA increase for the same period.

