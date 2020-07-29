Sanofi (SNY) Q2 results (€):

Revenues: 8,207M (-4.9%); Pharmaceuticals: 6,256M (-3.1%); Consumer Healthcare: 1,024M (-10.8%); Vaccines: 927M (-9.2%).

Net Income: 7,598M; EPS: 6.07; non-GAAP Net Income: 1,601M (+3.6%); non-GAAP EPS: 1.28 (+3.2%).

CF Ops: 3,926M (+23.5%).

Key product sales: Dupixent: 858M (+70%); Aubagio: 527M (+12.0%); Lantus: 693M (-7.0%); Toujeo: 239M (+10.0%); Lovenox: 301M (-9.2%); Plavix: 236M (-34.5%); Myozyme: 226M (-2.6%); Cerezyme: 179M (+2.1%); Fabrazyme: 199M (-5.7%).

2020 Guidance: Non-GAAP EPS: to grow between 6%-7% at CER from ~5% at CER.

Expected R&D milestones: U.S. regulatory decision for sutimlimab in Cold Agglutinin Disease in H2.

Flublok: EU regulatory decision for > 18-year old age group in H2.

Sarclisa: U.S. regulatory decision in Refractory Multiple Myeloma in H1 2021.

Baculovirus recombinant vaccine: Regulatory decision in COVID-19 in H1 2021.

MenQuadfi: EU regulatory decision for ≥ 12-month old age group in H1 2021.

