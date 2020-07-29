A day after the ECB requested eurozone banks suspend their dividends until January 2021, big lenders across Europe posted their earnings.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN): The bank posted a net loss of €11.1B for Q2 - the first in its 160-year history - after a deterioration of the economic outlook forced it to cut its goodwill on past acquisitions. That includes €10.1B related to lower expected cash flows at its units in the U.K., the U.S., Poland and Santander Consumer Finance. Santander also took a charge of €2.5B related to the recoverability of tax deferred assets. On an underlying basis, the bank did better than expected, posting underlying profit of €1.5B compared to analyst forecasts of €944M.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB): The German lender said profit was €61M for the quarter ending June 30, compared with a €3.15B loss a year ago, when it took a massive restructuring charge under an overhaul plan meant to make it leaner and more cost-efficient. It also set aside another €761M to cover potential losses on loans to borrowers hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, taking the provisions to €1.3B for the first half of 2020.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS): Net profit for Q2 came in at £90M (vs. an expected £180M), and down from £1.03B a year earlier. The bank also set aside another £1.6B to deal with loans and mortgages going bad as a result of the pandemic, taking total provisions for the last six months to £3.7B. "While the remainder of 2020 will be challenging, our diversified model means we can remain financially resilient and continue to support our customers and clients," CEO Jes Staley declared.