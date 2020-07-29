Back in April, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) Chairman Hebert Diess said the automaker was implementing what he internally called the "Tesla catch-up plan" in order to close the software gap between the company and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Now, Elon Musk tweeted that he's willing to help. "Tesla is open to licensing software and supplying powertrains and batteries. We're just trying to accelerate sustainable energy, not crush competitors!"

It's unclear which types of batteries would be supplied, but Tesla currently runs a joint venture with Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFF) and also sources batteries from China's CATL and South Korea's LG Chem (OTCPK:LGCLF). The company is also building its own battery manufacturing facility at its Fremont plant under its "roadrunner" project.

Tesla used to supply powertrains and batteries to Mercedes and Toyota under separate partnership deals (both used to be Tesla shareholders), but they stopped back in 2015 after ending all their programs.

"The supply could lower the entry barriers for startup EV makers, posing a potential threat to legacy automakers, which have their own platforms," said Park Chul-wan, a South Korean battery expert and a professor at Seojeong University. "The strategy, if successful, will increase the EV market's dependence on Tesla."