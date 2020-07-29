Following the release of its Q2 results, Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY), as well as GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), confirmed that they would supply the U.K. with up to 60M doses of their experimental coronavirus vaccine.

The two are also in talks to sell the shot to the U.S., the EU and global organizations, and plan to start a study compressing the early and middle stages of clinical tests in September. Sanofi reiterated that it's targeting approval in the first half of 2021.

The companies are among dozens of others rushing to deliver a vaccine to help curb the coronavirus pandemic, while governments around the world jockey to secure doses in advance.

