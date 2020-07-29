Big Tech comes under the national spotlight today as four of its leaders appear before the House Antitrust Subcommittee investigating the market dominance of online platforms.

The hearing will offer a window into the thinking of 15 members of Congress, who will then make potential recommendations like new competition laws or company breakups. As of Monday, the four tech giants and Microsoft represented the five most valuable U.S. companies.

"These platforms have been allowed to run wild and free from really any constraints," said Rep. David Cicilline (D., R.I.), the subcommittee chairman. "The responsibility we have is to make clear what the impacts are of the lack of competition in the digital marketplace."

While Silicon Valley has vast control of what over what the world sees, reads, buys and does online, it has also showered blessings on the consumer and allowed people around the globe to stay connected even during an unprecedented pandemic.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos plans to tout the company’s job creation and support for small businesses, while creating more than $1T of wealth for its shareholders. Prepared remarks

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai will say the company has offered a competitive platform that has lowered prices for advertisers, giving consumers more choice. Prepared remarks

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook will say the company does not have a dominant market share and defend the company's 30% fee on digital products on the App Store. Prepared remarks

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg will stand by acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp and say that the company is part of an industry that has changed the world. Prepared remarks

Tune in to the House Judiciary hearing at 12:00 p.m. ET. Link is available here.