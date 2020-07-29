Futures inch up as Fed comes into focus

While stocks ended lower on Tuesday amid concerns over stimulus negotiations, S&P 500 futures advanced 0.2% overnight as traders awaited the Fed's latest policy decision.

The central bank is expected to keep interest rates at near zero to support the economy still struggling with the coronavirus pandemic, while Jerome Powell will deliver a press conference at 2:30 p.m.

He's expected to sound reassuringly accommodative and perhaps open the door to a higher tolerance for inflation, though some think that could squash real yields and the dollar and are therefore not expecting any meaningful policy announcements. On Tuesday, the Fed announced it would extend all its emergency lending programs through the remainder of 2020.

Taking some of the spotlight from the Fed meeting today is a House Antitrust Subcommittee investigating the market dominance of online platforms. Set to testify at the hearing are Big Tech CEOs of Amazon, Google, Apple and Facebook.