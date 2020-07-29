Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) has priced it previously announced public offering of ~3.3M shares at $53/share, for gross proceeds of ~$173M.

Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 489,622 shares.

The offering is expected to close by July 31.

Net proceeds will be used to develop, test and manufacture the Company’s LUNAR-COV19 vaccine candidate and to continue clinical development of LUNAR-OTC; to advance the Company’s LUNAR-CF, LUNAR-CV and LUNAR-FLU preclinical programs into clinical development, RNA medicines R&D; and for general corporate and working capital purposes.