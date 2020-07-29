Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) reports net sales declined in Q2 due to lower net sales in all the business segments.

Fresh and value-added products sales fell 16.8% to $636.2M and Banana segment sales -2.4% to $429.6M.

North America sales slipped 18.3% to $667.1M and Europe sales were down 4.2% to $164M.

Adjusted gross margin rate +30 bps to 8.2%; Adjusted operating margin rate -30 bps to 4%.

The company reduced long-term debt by $51.8M since the end of 2019, driven by strong operating cash flow.

Del Monte shares have decreased 33% since the beginning of the year.

Previously: Fresh Del Monte Produce EPS misses by $0.09, misses on revenue (July 29)